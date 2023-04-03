Ukraine returned civilians and soldiers from captivity, among them seriously wounded

Ukraine returned 12 of its citizens from Russian captivity. There are five were seriously injured among them, the Coordination Headquarters reported.

It was possible to free 10 military personnel (belonging to soldiers and non-commissioned officers) and two civilians. The soldiers were captured near Bakhmut, the villages of Opytne and Orikhove-Vasylivka in Donetsk region, as well as near Kreminna and Chervonopivka in Luhansk region.

And the aggressor held two civilians as hostages — they are from the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region, and Mariupol.

The discharged servicemen belong to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, the 518th separate special purpose battalion, the 25th separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade, the 95th separate airborne assault brigade, the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodnyi Yar", the 56th separate motorized infantry Mariupol brigade, 57th separate rifle battalion.