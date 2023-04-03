Ukrainians will be able to sign European documents through “Diia.Signature”

Ukrainians can sign European documents through "Diia.Signature-EU", which complies with the eIDAS regulation of the European Union.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

From now on, European countries will be able to check the superimposed signature and establish who exactly signed the document. The feature is currently in beta test mode.

To use it, you need to update the "Diia" application to the latest version, and two signature options will automatically appear there — according to the Ukrainian standard (DSTU) and international (ECDSA).

"The process has not changed. One click of the eyes, the biometrics of the face is checked with the biometrics in the register — and you conclude an online contract with foreign partners, sign a statement, etc.,” Fedorov explained.

During the beta test, you can sign a document from "Diia.Signature-EU" on two platforms: ID.GOV.UA (ICEI) and in the "Vchasno" document management service.