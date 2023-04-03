General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 70 attacks and eliminated 610 Russians over the past day

The Russian army is advancing on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions — there the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 70 attacks by the occupiers. Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy does not stop storming Bakhmut, trying to take it under complete control. There, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 20 attacks. Attacks by occupiers in the area of Ivanovske settlement were also repelled.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made eight strikes on the clusters of the occupiers, and units of missile troops and artillery hit the control post, three positions of air defense equipment and six other important objects of the Russian troops.

The Russian army lost approximately 610 soldiers, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, seven artillery systems and 13 drones over the past day. In total, 175 160 Russians have already died in Ukraine.