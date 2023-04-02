The police opened a criminal investigation into the beating of a military man in the church of Khmelnytskyi

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings against a priest for beating a military man in the Khmelnytskyi cathedral. This is part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code (gross hooliganism).

The spokeswoman of the National Police, Oksana Blyshchyk, reported this in a comment to Babel.

According to her, the patrol policemen who arrived on the call interviewed the believers present in the temple. They reported that military officer Artur Ananiev poured water on the priest, scratched him and cursed him.

Ananiev himself refused to give an explanation, referring to Art. 63 of the Constitution of Ukraine. Therefore, the patrol officers filed administrative materials on him under Art. 173 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is minor hooliganism, and a criminal case was opened against the monk.