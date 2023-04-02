The Russians attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Six people died

On the morning of April 2, Russian troops shelled the center of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. At least three people died, six were injured.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian shells damaged high-rise buildings and private houses.

According to Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidentʼs Office, the occupiers fired at Kostyantynivka with MSW and also used cluster munitions.

As of 1:00 p.m., the number of dead in Kostyantynivka has increased to six, reported the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. Eight people were injured.

The Russians hit the city twice with S-300 systems and four times with Uragan surface-to-air missiles. The shells damaged six apartment buildings and eight private houses, kindergartens, the tax inspectorate, gas pipes and three cars.