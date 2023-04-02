The Secretary of the National Security Council proposed 12 steps for the de-occupation of Crimea

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, proposed an approximate plan for how Ukraine will de-occupy Crimea.

He wrote about it on his Facebook.

Danilovʼs plan looks like this:

The question regarding the project and the location of the monument "Russian warship goes to hell" in Crimea will be brought up for public discussion. In order to save state funds, the pedestal of the monument to sunken ships in Sevastopol can be used.

In addition to criminal prosecution for collaborationism and treason, a lustration mechanism of personal assessment is being developed, which, in particular, determines the level of responsibility and the degree of involvement of specific people, citizens of Ukraine, residents of Crimea in supporting the occupying Russian administrations. This includes, in particular, restrictions on the right to participate in elections.

With regard to civil servants, judges, prosecutors, law enforcement officers and other categories of people who, as of 2014, were on the staff of Ukrainian authorities, in particular, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and after February 2014 worked in Russian occupation structures, Ukrainian courts will determine, whether they are subject to criminal liability. If they are not eligible, they will be deprived of state pensions and will be prohibited from further employment in state and local self-government bodies in Ukraine. Providing the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the investigation with important information related to national security may be the basis for mitigating the criminal penalty.

Russia or another formation that will claim the rightful succession of the Russian Federation must ensure the unconditional and full extradition of all people suspected of treason and other criminal crimes, both citizens of Ukraine and citizens of Russia, involved in war crimes (international crimes that do not have statutes of limitation — genocide, war and against humanity), committed on the territory of Ukraine and in Crimea in particular.

The crimes of propagandists (journalists, media and various experts who contributed to the occupation, the militarization of childrenʼs education and inciting enmity against Ukraine) will be investigated by Ukrainian and, if necessary, international law enforcement structures.

Citizens of the Russian Federation, who illegally came to live on the Crimean Peninsula after February 2014, must immediately leave the territory of Ukraine within the deadline set by law.

Agreements approved not according to Ukrainian legislation after February 2014, including regarding real estate, are considered null and void. This law has been in effect for 9 years. Ownership of property remains with citizens of Ukraine. Property appropriated or nationalized by the occupiers will be returned to the owners.

The Crimean bridge is being dismantled to ensure full freedom of navigation as part of the damage compensation program.

They are implementing a comprehensive "Detoxification" program designed to neutralize the effects of years of Russian propaganda on the minds of some Crimeans. The experience of the denazification of Germany in the 1940s will be used here — active supporters of the Russian occupiers will be directed to the reconstruction of destroyed Ukrainian cities, and people found guilty by the court — to exhumation and reburial of victims of Russian aggression. They will also be given the widest possible access to information about the crimes of the Putin regime.

They will create a documentary base of facts of Russian crimes against Ukrainian citizens who resisted the occupation. Restoring the rights of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar activists.

All citizens of Ukraine, Crimean Tatars, and Ukrainians who have been persecuted by the Russian Federation on politically motivated grounds since 2014 will be released with compensation for moral damages.

Sevastopol Danilov suggests renaming it to "Object No. 6". The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will later decide on the new name of the city. Perhaps he will be called Akhtiar.

"A detailed and legally verified program is being developed by the NSDC Apparatus of Ukraine with the involvement of a wide range of specialists and experts, which will be reflected in the new edition of the Crimea Deoccupation Strategy," Danilov concluded.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov suggested that Ukraine can return Crimea without a fight against the background of the internal crisis in the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, Russia is preparing for the defense of Crimea and massively building defense structures.