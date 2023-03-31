Ukraine will create special investigative groups. They will hand over evidence of Russiaʼs crimes to the International Criminal Court

Special investigative groups will be created in Ukraine to collect the evidence base in cases of Russian crimes and submit it to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin informed about this at the United for justice conference, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, he agreed with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on the creation of task forces (investigative groups) regarding some proceedings.

Currently, approximately 70 000 cases of war crimes committed by Russians have been opened in Ukraine. The collection of evidence and the investigation of crimes are not only handled by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, but also by the International Criminal Court, prosecutors and investigators of third countries, as well as human rights organizations.