Ukraine will create special investigative groups. They will hand over evidence of Russiaʼs crimes to the International Criminal Court

Special investigative groups will be created in Ukraine to collect the evidence base in cases of Russian crimes and submit it to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin informed about this at the United for justice conference, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, he agreed with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on the creation of task forces (investigative groups) regarding some proceedings.
Currently, approximately 70 000 cases of war crimes committed by Russians have been opened in Ukraine. The collection of evidence and the investigation of crimes are not only handled by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, but also by the International Criminal Court, prosecutors and investigators of third countries, as well as human rights organizations.
- Therefore, Ukraine, the EU, the ICC and the government of the Netherlands created a dialogue group to coordinate and unite all these participants.
- On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Russian Presidentʼs Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. They are accused of directing the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, which is a war crime.
- Later, the International Criminal Court decided to open its representative office in Ukraine. The corresponding agreement was signed by the Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.