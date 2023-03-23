The International Criminal Court opens its representative office in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will open its representative office in Ukraine. The corresponding agreement was signed by the Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.
This is stated in his Telegram channel.
The agreement was signed in the ICC building in The Hague.
According to Kostin, the opening of the representative office will be another step towards ensuring the responsibility of the Russian Federation for international crimes.
- On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Russian Presidentʼs Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. They are accused of directing the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, which is a war crime. Children were taken out without the permission of relatives and Ukraine, in Russia they were granted citizenship. For this purpose, Putin passed a number of decrees that simplified these procedures, and Lvova-Belova carried out his orders. Together with their parents, up to 150 000 children could be deported to Russia. This is the fifth time in its history that the International Criminal Court has issued such a warrant to a sitting president.
- 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute are now bound to arrest Putin. These are all European countries, all South American countries, including some members of BRICS — an organization in which Russia is a member. Also, members of the ICC include Japan, Australia and Canada, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Mongolia and many other countries.