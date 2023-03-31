Air Force: Ukraine already uses American JDAM guided munitions on the battlefield

Ukrainian aviation is already using American guided munitions JDAM in the war against Russia.
The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ignat said this on the air of the telethon.
"We also use JDAM bombs. These are Western-style bombs, with which our aviation delivers successful strikes on important targets," he noted, adding that Ukraine needs more such munitions.
- The Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) is a long-range, GPS-guided munition manufactured by Boeing that can engage targets at a distance of 72 km. JDAM-ER can be attached to unguided bombs. As it falls, the bomb deploys its wings, allowing it to glide up to 72 km and effectively triple its range. The publication notes that the provision of such ammunition indicates that the United States and Ukraine have developed a method by which Soviet-era fighter jets used by Ukrainian Armed Forces can launch JDAM-ER.