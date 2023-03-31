The WSJ demands the expulsion of Russian ambassadors and journalists from the US. This is a reaction to the arrest of Evan Hershkovich

The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) calls on Washington to expel the Russian ambassador and all Russian journalists in response to the arrest of an American journalist accused of espionage by Russiaʼs FSB.

This is stated in the newspaper article.

The editors of The Wall Street Journal, where Evan Hershkovich works, want the US President Joe Biden to do everything to release the journalist and consider the possibility of "diplomatic and political escalation" with Russia.

In addition, the newspaper said that "expelling the Russian ambassador to the United States and all Russian journalists working here" is the minimum they expect, since protecting citizens is the main responsibility of the American government.

As the journalists wrote, the arrest of their colleague "reinforces the Kremlinʼs habit of taking Americans hostage, and is another indication that Russia is separating from the community of civilized nations."