Europol will delete a large amount of sensitive data. The agency is accused of illegally storing information

The EUʼs police agency (Europol) has been accused of wanting to replicate the "mass surveillance" style of the US National Security Agency. This conclusion was made by the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS).

The Guardian writes about it.

Europol collected confidential data from crime reports, encrypted telephone services and migrants seeking international protection who were not linked to crime.

The watchdog ordered Europol to erase the data and find out what can be kept legally.

However, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson defended Europol, saying that these data allow law enforcement officers to perform their duties. The EU police agency also denies any illegal actions on its part.

Data protection advocates, meanwhile, say the amount of information stored in Europolʼs systems is mass surveillance and a step toward creating an analogue of the US National Security Agency.