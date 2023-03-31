“Come Back Alive” fund closed the collection of UAH 333 million for the purchase of mortars for each brigade of Territorial Defence Forces

The Charitable Fund "Come Back Alive" has completed fundraising for the "Long Arms of Territorial Defense Forces" project. There they collected 333 million hryvnias for the purchase of six 120 mm mortars and auxiliary equipment and supplies for each Territorial Defense Forces brigade.

The fund writes about this on its Twitter.

Each Territorial Defense Forces brigade will receive a kit from the fund, which will include six 120 mm mortars, three pickup trucks, 14 radio stations, three drones, tablets, night vision devices, Starlink, generators and much more.

Collection of funds was organized separately for each region, one set cost more than 10 million hryvnias. But on March 31, an unknown benefactor donated more than 48 million hryvnias and helped close all regions that still lacked funds. The fund promises to reveal details about him on Sunday.