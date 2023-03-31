The SBU detained the management of the Zhytomyr Customs for corruption

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed the leadership of the Zhytomyr customs office to corruption. The organizer of the scheme was its boss.

The SBU writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"The Security Service of Ukraine stopped a large-scale corruption scheme at Zhytomyr Customs. The management of this institution, which systematically "taxed" local businessmen, was involved in the illegal transactions," they noted.

The head of the customs office involved one of the heads of departments and a local broker as an intermediary in the scheme. They demanded bribes from businessmen who imported various goods into Ukraine.

In exchange for bribes, customs officials promised not to interfere with the clearance of cargo, and in case of refusal, threatened with additional checks and delay.

"According to the results of the special operation, the head of the Zhytomyr customs office, the head of the customs value control department, and the relevant customs broker were detained red-handed during the receipt of the next part of the illegal profit," the SBU explained.

They plan to declare the suspicion under part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an illegal benefit by an official).