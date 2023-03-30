The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called Russiaʼs chairmanship of the UN Security Council an “evil joke”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called the beginning of Russiaʼs presidency of the United Nations Security Council an "evil joke".

"Russia has usurped its place; it is waging a colonial war; its leader is a war criminal wanted by the ICC for child abduction. The world cannot be safe as long as Russia has a seat on the UN Security Council," Kuleba wrote.

Previously, the permanent representative of Ukraine at the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia called to prevent Russia from presiding over the Security Council.

On April 1, Russia will begin presiding over the Security Council, although Council members were able to overturn this decision. Currently, members of the Presidium of the Council include Japan, Malta, Mozambique, the Russian Federation, Switzerland, the UAE and Great Britain, France, China, the USA, Brazil, Ecuador.