”Enough of raping justice.” Ukraine calls on the UN to prevent the Russian presidency of the Organization

From April 1, Russia will begin to preside over the Security Council of the United Nations, if the members of the Council donʼt cancel this decision.
The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsya, calls on the Organization not to allow Russian representative Vasiliy Nebenzya to preside.
“On the night of the invasion of the Russian Federation, Antonio Guterres called it "the saddest day of his tenure". This will be the saddest day in the history of the UN until April 1, 2023, when, if justice does not prevail, the Russian Federation will begin presiding over the Security Council. Enough of raping justice and oppressing the UN Charter!” — wrote Kyslytsya.
He added that the decision to exclude Russia from the Security Council or at least to prevent it from presiding there is within the competence of Council members.
Currently, members of the Presidium of the Council include Japan, Malta, Mozambique, the Russian Federation, Switzerland, the UAE and Great Britain, France, China, the USA, Brazil, Ecuador.
- On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine during the UN meeting. During the year of the great war, the members of the Security Council did not manage to exclude Russia from the organization. At the same time, the Russian Federation, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has the right to veto any of its decisions.
- The presidency of the UN Security Council changes every month in the order of the English alphabet. The Security Council consists of 15 members (five permanent and 10 non-permanent).