”Enough of raping justice.” Ukraine calls on the UN to prevent the Russian presidency of the Organization

From April 1, Russia will begin to preside over the Security Council of the United Nations, if the members of the Council donʼt cancel this decision.

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsya, calls on the Organization not to allow Russian representative Vasiliy Nebenzya to preside.

“On the night of the invasion of the Russian Federation, Antonio Guterres called it "the saddest day of his tenure". This will be the saddest day in the history of the UN until April 1, 2023, when, if justice does not prevail, the Russian Federation will begin presiding over the Security Council. Enough of raping justice and oppressing the UN Charter!” — wrote Kyslytsya.

He added that the decision to exclude Russia from the Security Council or at least to prevent it from presiding there is within the competence of Council members.

Currently, members of the Presidium of the Council include Japan, Malta, Mozambique, the Russian Federation, Switzerland, the UAE and Great Britain, France, China, the USA, Brazil, Ecuador.