Germany will allocate an additional €12 billion in military support to Ukraine

The Budget Committee of the Bundestag approved the request of the German Federal Ministries of Defense and Interior to allocate an additional €12 billion for military support to Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters.

Additional financing includes €3.2 billion, which is calculated for 2023, as well as credit lines for the period from 2024 to 2032 in the amount of about €8.8 billion.

"With this money, Ukraine can directly buy weapons with the support of the German government," said the statement of the representatives of the coalition government of Germany in the budget committee of the parliament. They also added that "it is important to support Ukraine as much as necessary."

According to the German Foreign Ministry, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the German government has allocated more than €14.2 billion to support Ukraine.