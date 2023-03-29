The head of IAEA Grossi visited the Zaporizhzhia NPP for the second time

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP).

This time, Rafael Grossi plans to see how the situation at the ZNPP has changed, to talk with the nuclear engineers who operate it, and also to act as a guarantor of the rotation of members of the Agencyʼs permanent mission, which works at the Zaporizhzhia NPP from September 2022.

This is his second visit to the nuclear power plant. The first was in early September 2022. At that time, the IAEA delegation of 14 people visited the station, after which Agency employees remained at the ZNPP (they change periodically).