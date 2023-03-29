The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 600 Russian soldiers and repelled 57 attacks

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 610 Russian invaders, as well as seven more tanks and six artillery systems over the past day.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of the morning of March 29.

As for the situation at the front, the Ukrainian military repelled 57 attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. The epicenter of hostilities remains Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka and their surroundings.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers five times over the past day. Missile troops and artillery hit the command post, six areas of concentration of manpower, military equipment and ammunition depots.