The CEC recognized Iryna Nikorak as a MP. She will be in “European Solidarity” instead of Mykhailo Zabrodsky

The Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized Kyiv City Council member Iryna Nikorak as a MP of the "European Solidarity" faction.

The CEC informed about this on March 28.

In the Verkhovna Rada, Iryna Nikorak will replace Mykhailo Zabrodsky, who resigned his mandate and is returning to the service of Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the Kyiv City Council, Iryna Nikorak was the first deputy head of the permanent commission on entrepreneurship, industry and urban improvement.