The CEC recognized Iryna Nikorak as a MP. She will be in “European Solidarity” instead of Mykhailo Zabrodsky

The Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized Kyiv City Council member Iryna Nikorak as a MP of the "European Solidarity" faction.
The CEC informed about this on March 28.
In the Verkhovna Rada, Iryna Nikorak will replace Mykhailo Zabrodsky, who resigned his mandate and is returning to the service of Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the Kyiv City Council, Iryna Nikorak was the first deputy head of the permanent commission on entrepreneurship, industry and urban improvement.
- In the spring of 2014, Mykhailo Zabrodsky went to fight in the ATO [anti-terrorist operation]. Under his command, the 95th Airmobile Brigade carried out the task of blocking the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk and held an important stronghold — Mount Karachun. In 2015, he commanded Ukrainian forces during the battles for Maryinka, and became the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since 2017, he has been in charge of the Anti-Terrorist Operation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Hero of Ukraine.
- In 2019, he was elected a MP of the IX convocation from the European Solidarity party. He was number 4 on the list as non-partisan. On March 17, 2023, Zabrodsky wrote a statement on drawing up a mandate.