The MP Mykhailo Zabrodskyi from “ES”, wrote a statement on drafting the mandate. He returns to service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The MP Mykhailo Zabrodskyi from the "European Solidarity" (ES) faction wrote a statement on the compilation of powers.
"I submit my parliamentary credentials in accordance with Clause 1 of Part Two of Article 81 of the Constitution of Ukraine, Clause 1 of Part One of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of a MP of Ukraine," the document says.
Later, the "European Solidarity" party informed that Zabrodskyi was appointed to a "high position in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".
- In the spring of 2014, Mykhailo Zabrodskyi went to fight in the ATO. Under his command, the 95th Airmobile Brigade carried out the task of blocking the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk and held an important stronghold — Mount Karachun. In 2015, he commanded Ukrainian forces during the battles for Maryinka, and became the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Since 2017, he has been in charge of the Anti-Terrorist Operation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. He is a Hero of Ukraine.
- In 2019, he was elected a MP of the IX convocation from the European Solidarity party. He was number 4 on the list as non-partisan. Now he is the first deputy chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.