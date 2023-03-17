The MP Mykhailo Zabrodskyi from “ES”, wrote a statement on drafting the mandate. He returns to service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The MP Mykhailo Zabrodskyi from the "European Solidarity" (ES) faction wrote a statement on the compilation of powers.

"I submit my parliamentary credentials in accordance with Clause 1 of Part Two of Article 81 of the Constitution of Ukraine, Clause 1 of Part One of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of a MP of Ukraine," the document says.

Later, the "European Solidarity" party informed that Zabrodskyi was appointed to a "high position in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".