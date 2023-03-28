Poland and Great Britain will build two villages for Ukrainian immigrants — in Lviv and Poltava regions.

Sky News writes about it.

Great Britain has pledged £10 million to fund temporary villages.

The British government stated that about 700 people will be able to live in these settlements.

"Over the past year, Putin has continued to target civilian homes and infrastructure, for which the Ukrainian people have paid a high price. This new UK-Polish partnership will help bring light, warmth and homes to those who need it most," noted Foreign Secretary James Cleverley.