The Ukrainian government has extended for one year payments for employers who hire immigrants

In 2023, employers will also receive compensation for employing IDPs. The government payment program was extended for another year.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers has supplemented the sources of financing the program, so now it will be financed from the Fund of mandatory state social insurance.

The amount of compensation to the employer will be 6,700 hryvnias (the amount of the minimum wage). The state pays these funds for each employed internally displaced person within two months.

It is assumed that the expenses of the Fund in 2023 will amount to 308.2 million hryvnias with the projected employment of 23 thousand IDPs.

For comparison, last year payments in the total amount of almost 200 million hryvnias were financed for the employment of more than 16,000 internally displaced persons.