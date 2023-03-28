General Staff: The Russian occupiers lost another seven tanks and 15 artillery systems over the past day

The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces published the estimated losses of the Russian army as of March 28. Over the past day, the Russians lost about 570 occupiers, seven more tanks, 13 armored vehicles, 15 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, 19 unmanned aerial vehicles, 9 vehicles and tankers, as well as two units of special equipment.

The total losses of the occupying forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are now as follows:

On the night of March 28, Russia launched 15 Iranian drones over Ukraine, 14 of them were shot down. Most of the drones were shot down in the airspace of Kyiv, but one of the Russian UAVs hit a private enterprise in Dnipro.