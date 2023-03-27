The end of the heating season has already begun in six regions

According to the decisions of the local authorities, heating has already started to be turned off in Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn and Vinnytsia regions.

On March 27, the head of Naftogaz Oleksiy Chernyshov informed about this.

Weather conditions allow it to be done earlier than planned. A few more days of cool weather are expected, after which the heating season will gradually end in other regions as well.