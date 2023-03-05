Zelensky: Ukraine has already started preparing for the next heating season

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has already started preparing for the next heating season.

“The second important result of this week is energy, it is the beginning of preparation for the next heating season. Itʼs already ongoing now. We are working out all the scenarios and will do everything to approach next winter ready for any threat,” he said.

The head of state noted that energy workers, government officials, the security and defense sector should strengthen the protection of energy facilities, restore the infrastructure that was destroyed by Russian strikes, and also give citizens more opportunities within the framework of the decentralization of the energy system, so that people in their private homes can generate electricity, for example, due to solar panels.