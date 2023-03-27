Russian occupiers shelled Slovyansk. It is already known about the dead and the injured

On March 27, Russian troops fired two S-300 missiles at the center of the city of Slovyansk. At the place of impact, cars are on fire, buildings are collapsed.
This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.
According to preliminary information, there is a dead person and 25 injured of various degrees of severity.
It is also known about the destruction of administrative and office buildings, five high-rise buildings and seven private houses.
Emergency services are now on the scene, and people are being helped. Rescuers are sorting through the rubble, they managed to extinguish three cars and save a person.
- A day ago, Russian troops shelled residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which a boy — born in 2004 — died. He had a serious open brain injury.
- In addition, the Russians hit the humanitarian aid delivery point in Kherson. Two wounded civilians with mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries were hospitalized.