Russian occupiers shelled Slovyansk. It is already known about the dead and the injured

On March 27, Russian troops fired two S-300 missiles at the center of the city of Slovyansk. At the place of impact, cars are on fire, buildings are collapsed.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

According to preliminary information, there is a dead person and 25 injured of various degrees of severity.

It is also known about the destruction of administrative and office buildings, five high-rise buildings and seven private houses.

Telegram / Павло Кириленко / Донецька ОДА (ОВА)

Telegram / Павло Кириленко / Донецька ОДА (ОВА)

Telegram / Павло Кириленко / Донецька ОДА (ОВА)

Telegram / Павло Кириленко / Донецька ОДА (ОВА)

Emergency services are now on the scene, and people are being helped. Rescuers are sorting through the rubble, they managed to extinguish three cars and save a person.