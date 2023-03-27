The car of one of the commanders of the occupiers, the so-called “police chief”, was blown up in Mariupol

The so-called “police chief” Mykhailo Moskvinʼs car was blown up in Mariupol. It happened when he was a few meters away from it.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council and the Russian mass media.

The city council writes that the car was blown up by representatives of the Mariupol resistance. The explosion occurred around eight in the morning on March 27 in the Primorskyi district.

According to the Russian mass media, the commander of the occupiers allegedly received a concussion and survived.