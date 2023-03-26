In the Kherson region, a civilian was blown up with explosives for the fourth time in a day

In the Kherson region on March 26, a civilian blew himself up with explosives for the fourth time in a day.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of regional military administration, announced this.

Near the village of Kostyrka, Visokopil district, a man was inspecting a field and came across a Russian mine.

Earlier, on March 26, in Beryslav district, near the villages of Ishchenko and Ivanivka, three more people were blown up in the fields. Near Ivanovka, two men, 24 and 18 years old, were injured due to the explosion of a Russian mine. Another 25-year-old resident of the Kherson region was seriously injured after being blown up by an anti-personnel mine "Lepestok".

All victims with serious injuries are in hospitals.