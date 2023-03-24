MDI: The occupying Russian authorities have begun to evacuate Crimea

The occupying Russian authorities have begun evacuation from Crimea, the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Andrii Yusov informed on the air of the TV channel Freedom.

According to him, the day before, local residents heard a warning on the radio that they should prepare to leave the occupied peninsula. Yusov believes that this applies to Crimeans who cooperated with the occupation authorities.

"In order for there to be peace and order there, it is necessary to de-occupy the peninsula and return the legitimate Ukrainian government there. Actually, to return Crimea to its native Ukrainian harbor, which will definitely happen in the near future. Therefore, it is really better for all those who work for Russia to leave the territory of Ukrainian Crimea in the near future," Yusov added.

He also said that the Russian command and the occupying Crimean administration are very active in selling real estate and removing their families from the peninsula. At the same time, the rank and file are told that everything is under control.