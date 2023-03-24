Ukraine returned the bodies of another 83 fallen defenders

Ukraine managed to bring home the bodies of 83 dead Ukrainian soldiers.
This is reported by the Ministry of Reintegration.
The transfer of bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry of Reintegration in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.
- Since the beginning of the invasion and as of March 3, the special staff conducted 38 exchanges and freed 1 863 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.