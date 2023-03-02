Since the beginning of the invasion, the special staff has conducted 38 exchanges and freed 1 863 Ukrainians from Russian captivity

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) informed that during the entire period of operation of the Special Coordination Headquarters, 38 exchanges of prisoners with Russia were held. During them, 1 863 Ukrainians were freed from captivity.

The press service of the headquarters writes about this in its Telegram channel.

Among the freed people were 1 756 military personnel and 135 civilians.

The headquarters also returned 1 409 bodies of fallen soldiers.

In addition, there they are engaged in communication with the families of captured soldiers. On average, 419 families are helped there per day.