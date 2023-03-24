The court seized the “hidden” assets of Medvedchukʼs wife Oksana Marchenko

The court seized the assets of Oksana Marchenko, who is suspected of financing the Russian occupiers, totaling more than 440 million hryvnias.
This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
Viktor Medvedchukʼs wife owned 6.8% of the shares of PJSC "Electrometallurgical Plant "Dniprospetsstal" named after A. M. Kuzmin" in Zaporizhzhia through three offshore companies. This enterprise produces almost a thousand types of steel and metal products.
The court plans to transfer Marchenkoʼs seized assets to the state.
- A month ago, the Ukrainian court seized the property of Oksana Marchenko with a total value of more than 5.6 billion hryvnias, which included Oblenergo shares, residential buildings in Kyiv and Crimea, etc.
- Before that, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Medvedchuk and Marchenko for financing terrorism.
- The SBU declared the suspicion to Oksana Marchenko and the head of the affiliated Crimean firm under part 3 of Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed for the purpose of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of territory or state border of Ukraine). According to the same article, the top manager of the companies Ukrcapital and Sport-Tour was informed about the suspicion. He was detained and sent to custody.