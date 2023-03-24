The court seized the “hidden” assets of Medvedchukʼs wife Oksana Marchenko

The court seized the assets of Oksana Marchenko, who is suspected of financing the Russian occupiers, totaling more than 440 million hryvnias.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Viktor Medvedchukʼs wife owned 6.8% of the shares of PJSC "Electrometallurgical Plant "Dniprospetsstal" named after A. M. Kuzmin" in Zaporizhzhia through three offshore companies. This enterprise produces almost a thousand types of steel and metal products.

The court plans to transfer Marchenkoʼs seized assets to the state.