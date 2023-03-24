Russian troops shelled the city of Bilopillia in Sumy region. There are dead

As a result of massive shelling by Russian troops in Sumy region, two people were killed and nine others were injured.

This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

At night, the Russians carried out massive shelling from various types of weapons on the territory of Bilopillia, Vorozhbyanka, Richkivka and Mykolaivka settlements.

There were 80 “strikes” from the Grad anti-aircraft guns and 20 from barrel artillery in the Bilopillia community.

As a result of the shelling of Bilopillia, 2 people were killed and 9 were wounded. An administrative building, a school, a residential building were destroyed; multi-apartment and private houses and a dormitory were damaged.

The National Police specified that one of those killed during the night mass shelling of Bilopillia was 37-year-old senior police lieutenant Vadym Lystopad.

In Vorozhbyanka community, shelling from an anti-aircraft missile system damaged a residential building and an outbuilding. One person was injured.

An airstrike and an unmanned aerial vehicle strike were carried out in the Rychkivka community (Vyry village). Kindergarten, administrative building were damaged. School was ruined. Artillery fire was opened in the village of Richky — private houses, an administrative building and a gymnasium were damaged.

An airstrike was carried out on an agricultural company in the Mykolaivka settlement community. Industrial premises and agricultural machinery were damaged.

The Nova Slobidka community was also shelled at night. There are no victims.