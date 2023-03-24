The court arrested in absentia the ex-MP of the OPZZh Renat Kuzmin. He is suspected of treason

The court chose the former MP from the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) Renat Kuzmin, as a precautionary measure in the form of detention without bail. He is suspected of treason.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the investigation, on the eve and after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the MP posted propaganda materials to the detriment of Ukraine in the mass media.

In particular, starting in March 2021 and even after the full-scale invasion, Kuzmin voiced information of a propagandistic nature in his speeches, messages on social networks and on his own website.

The actions of the suspect were classified under Part 1 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason), which is punishable by imprisonment for up to 15 years with confiscation of property.