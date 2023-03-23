Poland joined the EU agreement on joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine

Poland has joined the European Unionʼs agreement on joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, said Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.
"From the very beginning, Poland sought to initiate such an initiative. This is a great support for our eastern neighbors and an opportunity for the Polish defense industry," he said.
- On March 20 , EU member states agreed to purchase one million 155 mm ammunition for the Armed Forces over the next 12 months. In the EU, there are three approaches: one billion euros for immediate delivery, one billion euros for joint procurement, and a mandate to increase production capacity.
- Together with Poland, 19 other countries signed the agreement: Spain, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden and Norway.