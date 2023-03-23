The Czech Republic is running out of opportunities for military aid to Ukraine. There is only ammunition left

The Czech Republic has been helping Ukraine with arms supplies since the beginning of the Russian invasion, but currently its options for further assistance are almost exhausted, according to the newly elected President Petr Pavel.

In an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, he said that he still sees opportunities to provide support in the field of air defense and munitions, for which the Czech Republic has production capacity.

However, there may be a problem with such production due to labor shortages and the current low unemployment rate.

"Labour is hard to find here. But there are opportunities, for example, in the form of workers from Ukraine," he noted.

Peter also emphasized that this year is crucial for the development of the war, since in 2024 the countries of the West are likely to reduce the turnover of their support.