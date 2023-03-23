The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 83 enemy attacks and eliminated 660 Russians over the past day

The Russian occupiers are trying to cut the roads near Bakhmut. They are also continuing their offensive in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, and are defending themselves in the others. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 83 enemy attacks on the eastern part of the front and eliminated 660 Russians over the past day.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff.

In the direction of Lyman and Kupyansk, the Russians are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They unsuccessfully attacked in the area of Makiivka, Bilohorivka, and Verkhnyokamyanka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not stop the offensive, losing a significant amount of infantry, weapons and equipment. The Defense Forces repelled numerous attacks in the districts of Bakhmut, Bohdanivka (north of the city) and Predtechyne (southwest of the city).

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers tried to storm Novokalynove, Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Severne, Vodyane, Pershotravneve, Maryinka, and Pobyeda.

Ukrainian aviation struck the anti-aircraft missile complex of the Russian Federation, as well as 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and equipment. Missile troops and artillery hit the command post, three infantry concentrations, an ammunition depot and an electronic warfare station.