The USA supports Ukraine in the defense of Bakhmut and will help Kyiv, no matter where it is decided to fight. It was declared by the representative of the White House on national security issues John Kirby.

Asked by a journalist whether Kyiv is spending too much time fighting for Bakhmut, Kirby informed that Ukrainians are still "fighting bravely" in the eastern city, and the fighting in that area is "very brutal."

"Today is March 21, and Bakhmut is still not captured by the Russians. So the Ukrainians are prioritizing this battle — and the Russians have clearly prioritized this battle, and weʼre going to focus on making sure that President Volodymyr Zelensky has everything he needs, wherever he chooses to fight," Kirby noted.