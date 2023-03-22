The USA supports Ukraine in the defense of Bakhmut and will help Kyiv, no matter where it is decided to fight. It was declared by the representative of the White House on national security issues John Kirby.
Asked by a journalist whether Kyiv is spending too much time fighting for Bakhmut, Kirby informed that Ukrainians are still "fighting bravely" in the eastern city, and the fighting in that area is "very brutal."
"Today is March 21, and Bakhmut is still not captured by the Russians. So the Ukrainians are prioritizing this battle — and the Russians have clearly prioritized this battle, and weʼre going to focus on making sure that President Volodymyr Zelensky has everything he needs, wherever he chooses to fight," Kirby noted.
- The defense of Bakhmut has actually been going on since July 2022, and fierce fighting has been going on there for the past two months. The occupiers concentrated their main forces on taking this city, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine bravely hold the fortress city. Russian propagandists have even announced several times that the city has already been taken by the Russians, but this is not the case. Previously, the mass media wrote that there are disagreements between Kyiv and the White House on the feasibility of a long-term defense of Bakhmut.