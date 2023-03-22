Naval drones attacked the bay of Sevastopol

In occupied Sevastopol, around 04:46 local time, a strong explosion was heard in the central part of the city, followed by several more.

This was reported by the correspondent of "Krym.Realii" ["Crimea. Realities"].

According to him, before the explosion, neither the sound of a flying rocket nor the firing of automatic weapons could be heard.

A Russian protege in Sevastopol Mykhailo Rozvozhaev stated that the city was attacked by naval drones, saying that Russian forces "repelled the attack."

"Early in the morning, our fleet repelled an attack by surface drones. In total, three objects have been destroyed by this hour. They tried to enter the bay, our sailors fired at them with small arms," he noted.

Rozvozhaev also assured that the ships were not damaged, but the Russian "Directorate for the Development of Road and Transport Infrastructure" in Sevastopol reported that sea passenger transport had suspended its work.

On the evening of March 20, a series of explosions rang out in occupied Crimea, the occupation authorities announced a drone attack. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russian cruise missiles of the Kalibr NK type were destroyed in Dzhankoy during their transportation by railway.