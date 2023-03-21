Verkhovna Rada wants to allow military personnel to donate gametes for free — so they can have children after being wounded

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 8011 in the first reading — it proposes to enshrine at the state level the right to harvest germ cells and their further use by military personnel if they have lost their reproductive function due to injury.

Currently, the legislation of Ukraine does not provide for the possibility of free collection and storage of germ cells. The purpose of the draft law is to ensure, at state funds, the possibility of biological parenthood or maternity for military and police officers, if they have received injuries that affect reproductive functions, during the period of martial law.

The cost of sperm collection is about 450 hryvnias for men and 1,425 hryvnias for women. The necessary medical examinations before the collection of cells can be done during the general military medical examination.

They plan to take the money for this not from the state budget, but through the redistribution of money for medical care of the population — it was possible to save it due to the mass emigration of people abroad.

The draft law does not provide for the financing of posthumous paternity or maternity. The procedure for the use of biological materials in the event of the death of a military person must be determined by the government, taking into account the requirements of the legislation on the protection of personal information.