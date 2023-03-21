NATO: In 2022, the members of the Alliance provided $120 billion in aid to Ukraine

After the Russian invasion, NATO allies in 2022 provided Ukraine with military, humanitarian and financial aid worth almost $120 billion.

This is stated in the annual report of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, which was made public on March 21.

The United States of America is the largest national donor, but European countries and Canada have provided more than half of the total aid.

NATO declares that Russia is the most significant and direct threat to the security of the Alliance, as well as to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region. However, NATO still wishes to maintain open channels of communication with Moscow to manage and mitigate risks, prevent escalation and increase transparency.

As war returns to the European continent in 2022, NATO members have agreed to further increase defense investment — for defense on land, in the air, at sea, in cyberspace and in space.