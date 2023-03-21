Night drone attack on Dzhankoy: attacks on Russian logistics in Crimea will continue. It was promised by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The night explosions in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea in Dzhankoy give a clear signal to the invaders — the peninsula must be left. The Defense Forces aim to continue to disrupt enemy logistics.

This was reported on March 21 by the head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Nataliia Humenyuk on the air of the national telethon.

"If we recall the map of the temporarily occupied Crimea, in particular, the railway connection, Dzhankoy is a hub station. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it was said that defeating logistics would be the main means of influencing the reformation of the enemyʼs understanding of what to do in Crimea. Currently, the course is clearly indicated so that there is an understanding that it is almost necessary to leave by rail," Humenyuk noted.

According to her, the occupiers in Crimea felt quite at ease because of the distance and believed that they would have time to evacuate long before the "reaction of our weapons to the locations of the enemy on the peninsula" began.

On the evening of March 20, a series of explosions rang out in occupied Crimea, the occupation authorities announced a drone attack. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russian cruise missiles of the Kalibr NK type were destroyed in Dzhankoy during their transportation by railway.