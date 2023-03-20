The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The USA allocates another package of military aid to Ukraine, its value is $350 million.

This was announced by State Secretary Anthony Blinken on March 20.

The package will include:

155 mm artillery ammunition;

ammunition caliber 25 mm for guns;

81-mm and 60-mm mortar systems and mortars;

ammunition for HIMARS;

AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles;

AT-4 anti-tank weapon;

river boats;

thermal imagers, optics;

demining equipment;

spare parts and field equipment.

At the beginning of March, the Reuters agency wrote that Ukraine asked the United States for cluster munitions in order to use their fragments for drone attacks. Ukraine, in particular, is looking for an MK-20 cluster bomb to drop its individual parts from drones — this is in addition to the 155 mm cluster artillery shells that Ukraine previously requested.