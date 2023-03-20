The Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Minister of Strategic Industries Pavlo Ryabikin

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted to dismiss the Minister of Strategic Industries Pavlo Ryabikin. They plan to send him as an ambassador to China.
The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko writes about this.
The Verkhovna Rada also dismissed the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov. At the next meeting, he will be appointed to a new position — the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology — the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.
Earlier, the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed Ryabikinʼs resignation and noted that they plan to appoint the former head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin in his place.
- On November 4, 2021, Pavlo Ryabikin was appointed to the position of Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine. He managed to work in various departments and areas. Under President Viktor Yushchenko, he was the deputy minister of transport and extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Ukraine to Denmark. In 2014-2015, he worked as the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration of the Vitalii Klitschko. From 2017 to November 2020, he managed Boryspil State Airport. On November 18, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Pavel Ryabikin as the head of the State Customs Service.