The Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Minister of Strategic Industries Pavlo Ryabikin

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted to dismiss the Minister of Strategic Industries Pavlo Ryabikin. They plan to send him as an ambassador to China.

The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko writes about this.

The Verkhovna Rada also dismissed the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov. At the next meeting, he will be appointed to a new position — the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology — the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed Ryabikinʼs resignation and noted that they plan to appoint the former head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin in his place.