MDI of the Ministry of Defense: the organizer of the torture camps was eliminated in occupied Kherson region

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense reported that the traitor Serhiy Moskalenko was liquidated the other day in the occupied Kherson region. He was the organizer of torture camps.

The press service of the GUR writes about this.

Moskalenko lived in Nova Kakhovka and was the owner of a local security firm.

"During the occupation, he cooperated with the Russians and received the position of the so-called head of the pre-trial detention center, where inhumane torture was perpetrated on captured Ukrainians," they noted.

The Investigative Committee of Russia stated that on March 17, an unknown person planted explosives under the left wing of the car. Moskalenko died on the spot, his wife and daughter were wounded.