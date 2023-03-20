HACC authorized the confiscation of Rotenbergʼs “Ocean Plaza” shopping center and other Ukrainian assets

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) decided to allow confiscation of Russian oligarch Arkadii Rotenberg and his partners in the company that owns a major share of the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv.
This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Justice.
We are talking about 100% of the share of the authorized capital of the Limited Liability Company "Avangard-Vilarti" and 66.65% of the share of the authorized capital of the Limited Liability Company "Investment Union Lybid", which is the direct owner of the Ocean Plaza shopping center.
The corporate rights of these companies indirectly belong to Arkadii Rotenberg, his son Ihor Rotenberg and Russian businessmen Oleksandr Skorobahatko and Oleksandr Ponomarenko.
The defendants have the right to appeal the decision in the Appeals Chamber of the HACC. If there is no appeal, the property will become the property of the state and will be transferred to the management of the State Property Fund.
- The shopping and entertainment center Ocean Plaza (Kyiv) resumed operations at the end of November. Among its co-owners was Arkadii Rotenberg, a close associate of Putin. On August 12, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv canceled the seizure of the building of the Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv. The court drew attention to the fact that the seizure of the shopping center is excessively burdensome, as it blocks the activities of 350 tenants and 7 000 employees, who provide income to the budgets of various levels of about 3 billion hryvnias per year.
- Earlier, the court handed over the mall to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). The investigation believes that the money received from the activity of the shopping center was transferred through a chain of financial transactions to the address of citizens of the Russian Federation. And this money financed the production and supply of ammunition for the Russian army.