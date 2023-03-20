HACC authorized the confiscation of Rotenbergʼs “Ocean Plaza” shopping center and other Ukrainian assets

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) decided to allow confiscation of Russian oligarch Arkadii Rotenberg and his partners in the company that owns a major share of the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

We are talking about 100% of the share of the authorized capital of the Limited Liability Company "Avangard-Vilarti" and 66.65% of the share of the authorized capital of the Limited Liability Company "Investment Union Lybid", which is the direct owner of the Ocean Plaza shopping center.

The corporate rights of these companies indirectly belong to Arkadii Rotenberg, his son Ihor Rotenberg and Russian businessmen Oleksandr Skorobahatko and Oleksandr Ponomarenko.

The defendants have the right to appeal the decision in the Appeals Chamber of the HACC. If there is no appeal, the property will become the property of the state and will be transferred to the management of the State Property Fund.