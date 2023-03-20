In the Gulf of Finland, “ghost tankers” with sanctioned Russian oil threaten the safety of shipping

Unidentified "ghost tankers" carrying Russian oil have appeared in the Gulf of Finland. Their number has increased sharply after the G7 countries introduced a maximum price for Russian oil products, and the EU and Great Britain banned the import of Russian crude oil by sea.

Euractiv writes about it.

Hundreds of tankers in poor technical condition threaten the safety of shipping and the environment. The Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland noted that the crew of some of the vessels had probably not sailed in the area before. This creates a risk of an accident.

In the event of an accident and oil spill, Finland and Estonia will have to eliminate the consequences, because there is no data on the condition, age and insurance of the unidentified ships.