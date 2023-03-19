On March 20, Bizhan Sharopov, a biologist and military man, will be said goodbye in Kyiv. He died in the battle near Izyum last April

On March 20, in Kyiv, on Independence Square, Bizhan Sharopov, a military man and biologist, will be farewelled. He died in the battle near Izyum in April 2022. The fighters will be buried on the Alley of Fame of the Lukyaniv Cemetery.

Bizhan Sharopov was born on October 7, 1989 in Tajikistan, in 1995 his family moved to Kyiv. He studied at the Department of Biology of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences, and then at the graduate school at the Institute of Physiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. In 2013-2014 he was an active participant in the Revolution of Dignity, in 2014-2015 he fought as part of the Aidar battalion in the Luhansk region.

Sharopov was a biophysicist, co-founder of the Ukrainian Genetic Technologies company. In the spring of 2020, she announced the creation of a PCR-based test to detect the causative agent of the coronavirus.

At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sharopov returned to the front. He was considered missing in the Kharkiv region, but in early February 2023, the scientistʼs death was confirmed at the Bogomolets Institute of Physiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, where he worked.

Farewell to Bizhan Sharopov will begin at 12:00 on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv. At 1:30 p.m., he will be buried on the Walk of Fame of the Lukyaniv Cemetery.