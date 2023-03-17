Xi Jinping will visit Russia at the invitation of Putin in March

Chinaʼs leader Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia on March 20-22 at the invitation of Putin, according to the announcement of the event.
The presidents plan to discuss the development of "partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China" and cooperation in the international arena.
The Kremlin announces that a number of bilateral documents will also be signed during the visit.
- On March 13, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, wrote that Xi Jinping plans to speak with Volodymyr Zelensky online for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The mass media wrote that it will happen either before or after the visit to Moscow.
- On March 16, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Qin Gang. They discussed the principles of territorial integrity, as well as the "peace formula" of the President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- Xi Jinping and Putin will discuss Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. The leader of China is likely to promote his "peace plan".
- In early January, Bloomberg wrote that relations between Russia and China are now extremely close, and China is doing more than ever to help Moscow. However, Beijing has so far refused to supply weapons, as expected after the meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping and the declaration of "unrestricted" cooperation.
- The Wall Street Journal wrote that at the end of 2022, Xi Jinping instructed his government to establish stronger economic ties with Russia. However, the Financial Times notes that Beijing is preparing a "fundamental reset" in relations with Western countries, and Chinese diplomats are distancing themselves from the war.