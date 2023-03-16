Bihus.Info: SBU confirmed the presence of Russian passports of the wife and relatives of the ex-deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Semochko

The Security Service confirmed the presence of Russian passports of the former deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Serhiy Semochko. Journalists first wrote about it back in 2018.

This is stated in the SBUʼs response to Bihus.Infoʼs request.

The Security Service confirmed that Semochkoʼs wife Tetiana, her daughter and son from his first marriage, as well as Semochkoʼs son-in-law, had Russian passports.

The SBU also published the numbers of their Russian passports. The wife and son-in-law have the same numbers that journalists wrote about five years ago. The other two have new Russian passport numbers.